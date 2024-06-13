Switzerland supports UNRWA with 11 million US dollars

Switzerland announced today, Friday, a contribution of 10 million Swiss francs ($11.2 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The Foreign Policy Committee of the Swiss House of Representatives said that this financial payment came in response to UNRWA's appeal for humanitarian aid, and aims exclusively to cover the organization's most urgent needs in Gaza in the period until next December, as those needs include food, water, shelter, and health care. Primary and logistics services Source: Maan News Agency