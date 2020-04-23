SyncDog and RAS Infotech Partner to Enable Secure BYOD Throughout the Middle East

Best-in-class, Secure.Systems, empowers mobile workers to function securely and efficiently from any location

RESTON, Virginia, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SyncDog, Inc. , the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for advanced mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced their partnership with Dubai distributor RAS Infotech to bring next-generation BYOD technology to the Middle East. This partnership will allow SyncDog and RAS Infotech to further enable enterprises to easily and effectively secure corporate data on employee devices from wherever their employees are and regardless of the device they choose to use.

“SyncDog is recognized as one of the most secure, easiest to deploy, fastest to enable and quickest ROI in the space,” said CEO of RAS Infotech, Akram Khazi. “We are pleased to work together to serve our resellers who are continually seeking next generation BYOD capabilities for their customers.”

Regional regulatory bodies in the Middle East mandate containerization on mobile devices to isolate corporate data. SyncDog’s Trusted Mobile Workspace, Secure.Systems, takes containerization to the next level by offering industry leading security in conjunction with a full suite of productivity applications that provides a desktop-like experience on mobile devices. Implementing Secure.Systems into a technology stack empowers organizations to transition away from providing and managing corporate devices and experience the flexibility of BYOD without the threat of losing or exposing corporate data.

This partnership comes on the heels of SyncDog’s expansion into the Middle East . Established in 2000, Dubai-based RAS Infotech is a leading Value Added Distributor in the region. With 120 resellers serving more than 1,700 clients throughout the Middle East, RAS Infotech operates as a distributor for other leading cybersecurity vendors such as, F-Secure, Knowbe4, Devicelock, Trust-wave, Genians, and DFLabs. RAS Infotech is eager to partner with SyncDog to enable enterprises in the Middle East to quickly and efficiently mobilize their employees while maintaining control of sensitive corporate data. By adding SyncDog to their list of reputable partners, RAS Infotech is able to complete their technology stack which enables mobile workers to function securely and efficiently from any location while adhering to the security and privacy requirements of the SAMA & NESA mandates.

“SyncDog is proud to be building positive relationships with reputable partners across the globe,” said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. “The impact of COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of establishing proper mobile security solutions for teleworking scenarios. Our team is confident that the partnership with RAS Infotech will equip Middle Eastern organizations with the technology necessary to assure that even if a device is hacked or becomes corrupt, corporate data remains protected.”

SyncDog offers an extensive suite of productivity applications and integrations that are fully customizable. Secure.Systems is cost effective, easy to use and can be deployed rapidly across an organization’s entire workforce and third parties. Secure.Systems can be seamlessly integrated onto any existing mobile device, running Android or iOS, while utilizing an employee’s carrier of choice. Together, SyncDog and RAS Infotech will promote and distribute BYOD technology that will enable enterprises in the Middle East to increase employee productivity without compromising security.

About RAS Infotech Ltd

RAS Infotech Limited, Dubai was established in the year 2000 with its office in Dubai Internet City and with the sole objective of providing complete Network Security and Network Management Solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Our mission is to deliver world-class information security management products to our customers, which will provide secure access to the internet and enhance the efficiency of the business processes. RAS has in over 15 years of its existence accumulated more than 1000 satisfied clients. It is to the credit of its sales and support teams and consulting professionals that the clients renew their faith in RAS year after year.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog’s flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

