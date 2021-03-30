Ability to safeguard both devices and content grows customer loyalty and fortifies customer relationships

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that Allstate Protection Plans has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into select device protection plan offerings. The addition of personal cloud will give global customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital assets – contacts, photos, videos, music, documents, messages and more – from any protected Android or iOS device.

Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said he is delighted that the two organizations will be working together. “Mobile devices serve as repositories for our most personal data and important documents, and having the ability to safely and easily back up and secure this content is increasingly important to customers,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating with Allstate Protection Plans to help it take advantage of all that the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution can bring to the table, including the flexibility to quickly add other value-added services.”

In addition to automatically backing up content based on subscriber preference, the Synchronoss-powered personal cloud gives device protection plan customers several ways to easily organize and interact with their content, including:

Flashbacks, highlights and instant slideshows that present content in compelling and engaging formats

Photo editing and sharing features that allow users to enhance and share memories with friends and family

Allstate Protection Plans are purchased by customers from a wide range of channels, including major retailers, global operators and directly from the company.

Karl Wiley, President and CEO of Allstate Protections Plans, said adding personal cloud into its device protection bundles gives the company the capacity to protect the entire customer relationship – from devices to content – and will help increase customer satisfaction and build brand loyalty. “As one of the leading protectors of mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other consumer electronics, we understand the critical role these devices maintain in our day-to-day lives. Adding the feature-rich capabilities of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud to select personal protection offerings means we are now able to safeguard a customer’s total mobile ecosystem. This enhanced capability means a more comprehensive relationship with our customers.” he said.

Synchronoss’ personal cloud solutions have been adopted by mobile operators and other companies across the globe to deliver a high level of value to their customers and to drive new revenue. To learn more about Synchronoss cloud solutions, visit synchronoss.com/solutions/ cloud.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital solutions, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

About Allstate Protection Plans

Allstate Protection Plans, serviced by SquareTrade, an Allstate company, is a highly rated protection plan provider trusted by millions of customers for its fast and efficient service. Allstate Protection Plans are available for mobile devices, electronics, appliances, furniture, and other consumer products at major retailers and carriers internationally.

