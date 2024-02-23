Syria, Cuba discuss means to boost trade cooperation

Havana, Syria and Cuba have discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between the two countries. That came during a meeting that brought together Syrian Ambassador to Cuba, Dr. Ghassan Obaid and Antonio Carricarte, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba. The meeting was held at the Cuban Chamber of Commerce in the Cuban capital, Havana. During the meeting, Carricarte stressed the importance of expanding economic relations and trade exchange between Cuba and Syria to rise to the level of their distinctive political relations, particularly that the two countries have strong and historical friendly ties. He pointed out that despite the blockade imposed by the US on Cuba and the lack of raw materials, Cuba maintains good production of some important basic products and commodities. Carricarte added that his country is open to any project that can enhance joint work between the two countries, especially with regard to trade exchange. For his part, Dr. Obaid underlined the importance of exchanging visits between Syrian and Cuban businessmen and holding meetings, even via video, in which needs will be assessed and topics and issues of common interest will be raised. Obaid reviewed the efforts exerted by Syria in the field of reconstruction in the aftermath of the terrorist war and the earthquake that struck Syria last year. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency