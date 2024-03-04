Syria discuss with ICRC, UNDP cooperation to improve power plants situation

Damascus, Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ghassan al-Zamil, discussed with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Stephan Sakalian, and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Sudipto Mukherjee, cooperation regarding improving the situation of power plants in Syria and securing the necessary spare parts for them. Minister al-Zamil reviewed the reality of power generation plants under the siege and coercive sanctions imposed on Syria, stressing that there is an urgent need to rehabilitate and maintain many power plants. He noted that the Ministry of Electricity is continuing its strategy to rehabilitate all components of the electrical system destroyed by terrorism, in cooperation and coordination with all international organizations that provide assistance, in addition to participatory solutions and support from friends of Syria. Minister of Electricity expressed thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by these organizations in the e lectricity sector, stressing the need to increase the support provided and develop plans within its time frame to improve the reality of electricity generation. In turn, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation expressed appreciation for the coordination provided by the Syrian government to the work of the Red Cross, He expressed the committee's readiness to enhance cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to achieve the greatest benefit for the electricity sector in Syria. The UNDP Country Director noted that the program previously provided large support for power generation plants before 2015, but this support decreased after the siege and sanctions imposed on Syria, expressing full readiness within the available capabilities to improve the reality of power generation plants. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency