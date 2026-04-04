Syria Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Embassies and Diplomatic Missions

Doha: Syria reaffirmed its firm and consistent stance rejecting any attacks on, or attempts to approach, embassies and accredited diplomatic missions in the country, emphasizing that such premises are protected under international law and diplomatic conventions and represent a symbol of relations between nations and peoples. According to Qatar News Agency, in a statement on Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned any slogans or actions that insult countries or target their national symbols, stressing that such behavior contradicts the principles of mutual respect and international cooperation. The ministry also underlined the significance of exercising the right to freedom of expression within the framework of applicable laws and regulations, while fully ensuring public security and avoiding any actions that could undermine stability or encroach upon embassies and accredited diplomatic premises.