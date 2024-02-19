Syria Trust for Development discusses integrating intangible cultural heritage into education at UNESCO conference, UAE

Abu Dhabi, On the sidelines of the World Conference on Culture and Arts Education at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Syria Trust for Development, in cooperation with the UNESCO Chair for Intangible Cultural Heritage and Comparative Law at Sapienza University of Rome- Italy, has organized an interactive dialogue session. The session entitled (Integrating Intangible Cultural Heritage into Education… New Experiences and Horizons) included experts from Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe. Speaking during the session, Member of the Board of Trustees, Fares Kallas, said 'The discussion of integrating intangible cultural heritage into education is closely related to the UNESCO conference and to the societies from which we come and serve, specifically in a rapidly changing world, where the globalization digital age present opportunities and challenges as well'. He added 'The importance of protecting this heritage is more urgent than ever, and our collective responsibility extends beyond preser ving knowledge, to ensuring the transmission of knowledge, skills and practices defining the spirit of societies. Kalass wondered about the possibility of improving educational methods to effectively protect intangible cultural heritage, indicating that this question lies at the core of the dialogue session, and answering it contributes to providing insights into innovative educational methods that bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. 'In some parts of the world, the impact of conflicts, wars and displacement on intangible cultural heritage cannot be overestimated. Furthermore, there are real and serious challenges faced by communities suffering from economic sanctions and digital divide.' Kalass added. Kalass stressed the importance of awareness of the collective responsibility we bear, adding 'through understanding the diverse viewpoints and experiences shared in such interactive sessions, we are paving the way for a more comprehensive and flexible approach to intangible cultural heritage in e ducation. UNESCO conference brought together ministers of culture and education from all over the world with the aim of adopting the UNESCO framework for culture and arts education and working to unite relevant UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations, UNESCO networks and partners in the field of culture and education to exchange innovative practices and ideas, as well as strengthening the World Alliance for Arts Education. UNESCO Member States unanimously adopted a new global framework for culture and arts education and made several commitments, including one to strengthen the priority of culture and arts education in teacher training, to place greater emphasis on local and indigenous cultures in education, and to improve the recognition of artistic and cultural skills in professional circles. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency