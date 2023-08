The Saudi Arabia National Football team beat the Syrian team 3-0 in the preparatory match on Monday at Damac Club stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.This match comes as a part of training camp of the Syrian team organized in Saudi Arabia in preparation for…

The Saudi Arabia National Football team beat the Syrian team 3-0 in the preparatory match on Monday at Damac Club stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

This match comes as a part of training camp of the Syrian team organized in Saudi Arabia in preparation for the U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, which will be held in September from 6th till 12th in Jordan.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency