Syria’s men basketball team beats Emirati counterpart in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Syria's men basketball team beat its Emirati counterpart 78-63 points in the 2nd round of the first window of Asian Cup Qualifiers, in a match that brought them together Monday in the United Arab Emirates(UAE). Meanwhile, the Syrian team lost to its Lebanese counterpart 87-78 points in the first round of the 1st stage. 24 teams are participating in the current qualifiers, and they are distributed into six groups, and the first and second teams in each group will qualify directly for the next Asian Cup. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency