Team Qatar begin preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games Asia volleyball qualifiers

Doha, The Qatari national volleyball team launched the preparations for the Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the QVA Headquarters Gym in Doha on Monday. The Asian qualifiers are scheduled in China from January 7 to 12.

Ali Abdullah al Haddad has been named the head of the national team. Camilo Soto is the coach, while Carlos Jermain is the fitness coach. Cornel Klinsky and Abdul Hafeez Asmawi are the statistician and therapist, respectively.

At the moment, 16 players have been selected for the camp. They are: Mubarak Dahi Waleed, Sultan Abdullah, Ahmed Jamal, Mohamed Ibrahim Said, Bilal Nabil, Suleiman Saeed, Milos Stevanovic, Nader Abu Bakr, Renan Rebeiro, Assam Mahmoud, Geraldo, Nagy Mahmoud, Khaled Samiah, Nikola, Othman Abdul Wahid and Ahmed Bassam.

The QVA League first phase will restart on December 25 with Al Shamal taking on Al Khor in a lone match. Then the last match between Qatar Sports Club and Al Rayyan Club will be held on January 18 after all the players return from the China assignment.

Former champions Al Arabi Club have clean-swept all the nine matches in the first phase and lead the table with 25 points. Police, with seven wins and two losses, are in the second spot, trailing the leaders by five points. In the third spot are Al Wakrah, who have tallied 19 points from seven wins in nine matches.

Al Rayyan, after five wins in eight matches, are holding the fourth spot with 17, while Al Ahli have 15 points from five victories in nine games.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee