Team Qatar duo defeat Mexico’s Sarabia and Stephens in Cancun Hub

Cancun-Qatar’s duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan defeated Mexico’s Miguel Sarabia and Raymond Stephens 21-13 21-10 in the main round of FIVB Cancun Hub – 1st event on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Younousse and Tijan suffered a straight set defeat at the hands of Russia’s Ilya Leshukov and Konstantin Semenov.

The three 4-star Cancun Hub tournaments will help clarify which teams are likely to end the qualification period for the Olympics, on June 13, inside the top-15, and earn a berth for their country at the Games.

The FIVB confirmed that the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan are among the top 15 teams in Men’s Provisional Olympic Ranking issued on March 15.

The Qataris are ranked No. 14 in this Olympic race and under the current qualification system, the top 15, with few exceptions, are assured Olympic berths.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee