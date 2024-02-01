Tech Conference Working to ‘Build the Internet of Tomorrow’ Coming to Charlotte

Three-day Hybrid Event Will Ft. Talks from Global Tech Leaders, Tutorials, a Beer N' Gear + Social Events

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The North American Network Operators' Group's (NANOG) 90th community-wide gathering, NANOG 90, will occur 12 - 14 February, at Le Méridien / Sheraton Charlotte, in Charlotte, NC.

NANOG 90's Keynote Speakers include Senior Staff Software Engineer at Google, Rob Shakir, and North Carolina (NC) "Internet builder" Mark Johnson. For more than 20 years, Johnson spearheaded the regional and national network activities of NC's Internet anchor, MCNC.

Shakir will present Abstract Ponderings: A Ten-Year Retrospective that will investigate and reflect upon OpenConfig, an open-source project that Google initiated ten years ago.

Johnson will present Exploring the Internet History of North Carolina, in which he will share first-hand narratives of NC's rich legacy in computer science and communications that contributed to the evolution of the Internet.

Other notable talks include Chief Scientist at APNIC, Geoff Huston's presentation: BGP in 2023 and Engineering Fellow at Cisco Systems, JP Vasseur, who will present, Is There a Genuine Need for ML/AI in the Internet and Networking?

The tri-annual conference will additionally feature panels and tutorials, including a panel discussion: Network Automation Showdown: Go vs. Python and the Tutorial: Breaking the Paradigm of Traffic Engineering Automation.

There will be several social events for opportunities to network and a must-see Beer N' Gear event with various global tech companies bringing the latest Internet tools for display. View the full NANOG 90 agenda here. Virtual and in-person registration and discounted student pricing are available. Register and learn more at nanog.org/events/nanog-90/register.

