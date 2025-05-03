Texas A&M at Qatar Celebrates 155 Engineering Graduates

Doha: Texas A and M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, celebrated the graduation of 155 engineers during its commencement ceremony held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). The Class of 2025 includes graduates with bachelor’s degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and petroleum engineering, in addition to students who earned Master of Science and Master of Engineering degrees in chemical engineering.

According to Qatar News Agency, this year’s graduating class is comprised of 60 percent Qatari students and includes 75 female graduates, representing 18 nationalities. Among the 91 Qatari graduates, 51 percent are women. With this year’s ceremony, Texas A and M at Qatar has awarded more than 1,800 degrees, further contributing to Qatar’s human capital development and the global engineering community.

The evening’s keynote address was delivered by HE Minister of State Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, who shared a message of ambition, perseverance, and leadership with the new graduates. In his remarks, Al Kuwari emphasized the critical role engineers will play in shaping a sustainable future for Qatar and beyond, encouraging the graduates to embrace innovation and uphold their responsibility as stewards of national progress.

Dr. Cesar Octavio Malave, dean of Texas A and M at Qatar, congratulated the Class of 2025 and recognized their resilience and accomplishments. He highlighted the legacy and values of Aggie engineers, urging graduates to demonstrate respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity, and selfless service in their future endeavors.

Representing the Class of 2025, chemical engineering graduate Amanda Cruz delivered an address reflecting on the journey, unity, and transformative experience of earning an engineering degree from Texas A and M University. She encouraged her fellow graduates to maintain their curiosity and strive for new beginnings.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional induction of graduates into The Association of Former Students, the university’s global alumni network, which comprises more than 525,000 Aggies worldwide.