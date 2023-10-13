The Arab League Calls On The Int’l Community To Set A Red Line For The Practices Of Israel In Gaza

The League of Arab States warned of the danger of pushing the Gaza Strip into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, calling on the international community to bear its responsibility, especially the member states of the Security Council, which Brazil currently chairs, to set a red line for the practices of the Israel against the Palestinian people.

The Arab League said in a statement today, “The Israeli aggression reflects a state of revenge without any regard to international humanitarian law, which prohibits the forced displacement of civilians under occupation, as stipulated in the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

The Arab League explained, in the statement, that it had briefed Celso Amorim, the Brazilian President’s foreign affairs advisor, on the current developments, especially in light of his country’s assumption of the presidency of the Security Council, which places on it a great responsibility to move to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, stressing the danger of the recent measures of the Israeli Army aimed at transferring residents from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south, and forcibly displacing them in a manner that constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The statement stated that the two sides agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire, and to pave the way for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to provide relief to the population.

