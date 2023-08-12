The death toll from wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 59

The Governor of the US state of Hawaii, Josh Green, announced today, Saturday, that the number of deaths due to the ongoing forest fires in Hawaii has risen to 59.Green told reporters: that the number of victims rose to “59 deaths, as it rose today aft…

The Governor of the US state of Hawaii, Josh Green, announced today, Saturday, that the number of deaths due to the ongoing forest fires in Hawaii has risen to 59.

Green told reporters: that the number of victims rose to "59 deaths, as it rose today after it was only 55 deaths," noting that "there will be more deaths, and we do not know the final number."

Earlier, local authorities said that at least 36 people were killed and 30 injured in wildfires that swept through the historic city of Lahaina in Hawaii.

Officials warned of the possibility of the death toll rising, as the fire continued to burn and teams deployed to search in the charred areas, while the loss of life constituted a staggering increase from previous reports, which said that the number of victims reached only six people.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency