The Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Beirut this yesterday evening.

He said in a press statement, according to Al Jazeera satellite channel: I congratulate the Palestinian people on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which is a response to Netanyahu’s war crimes.

The Iranian Foreign Minister added: We are here to confirm the rejection of the Islamic peoples and governments of the continuation of war crimes against the Palestinians.

The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed: The bombing of Gaza, displacement, and cutting off water are considered a war crime committed by the Zionist entity.

He explained: I will hold talks with Lebanese officials regarding the situation in Gaza.

He continued, with the continuation of war crimes against the Palestinians, all possibilities are possible in the region.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency