The Minister of Education discusses with the Head of Save the Children International the strategy to support the educational file in the Iraqi governorates.

The Minister of Education, Ibrahim Namis Al-Jubouri, discussed with the President of Save the Children, Quintiana Girgi, the strategy for supporting the infrastructure of the educational file and the need for the Iraqi governorates to implement multiple international programs that include rehabilitating school buildings, training staff, and improving the effectiveness of performance through institutional development.

The Ministry’s media office said in a statement, “The governorates that were included with the support of the International Fund and the Rescue Organization are (Maysan, Dhi Qar, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna), in addition to the governorates affected by terrorism.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency