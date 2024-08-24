The Minister of Interior announces the completion of all requirements for the reverse transportation process for Arbaeen visitors

The Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari announced today, Friday, the completion of all requirements for the reverse transporting process for Arbaeen visitors. A statement from his media office said: "With the approaching end of the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), and with the aim of discussing the implementation of the reverse transporting plan for the millions of crowds, and organizing the mechanism for their return to their places of residence, the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Security Committee for Securing the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, chaired an expanded conference in the holy Karbala Governorate, in the presence of the governor, and representatives of all ministries and supporting departments." The Minister confirmed the completion of all requirements for the reverse transporting process, and the initiation of the plan to transport visitors from all eastern, southern, and northern axes. The Minister of Interior also held a m eeting, according to the statement, in the presence of the Director General of Traffic, and the traffic directors in the governorates that sent reinforcements from their detachments during this visit, and discussed the mechanism for implementing the reverse transporting process, harnessing capabilities, and unifying and intensifying efforts to make this process a success, and ensuring the return of all visitors, directing the follow-up of the garages, and supporting the departments working to implement the transporting plan. Source: National Iraqi News Agency