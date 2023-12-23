The number of Coronavirus infections rises all over the world-WHO

Geneva, World Health Organization(WHO)announced Saturday that the number of Corona virus infections (Covid-19) has risen all over the world by 52% over the past days. In its weekly report on epidemiological spread, Novosti Agency quoted the organization as saying that at the global level, the number of new cases of Coronavirus has increased by 52 % from last November 20th to this December 17th. The organization said that over this period, 850,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported, as earlier this month, it said that Corona virus has adapted to humans, yet it continues to mutate It is noteworthy that Corona virus was discovered in late 2019, and within four years it left millions of deaths and infection all over the world. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency