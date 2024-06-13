The Palestinian Medical Relief Society carries out a workshop on ‘Adaptation and Coexistence in Light of the War on the Gaza Strip’

Gaza: The Palestinian Medical Relief Society implemented a workshop in Deir al-Balah camp on Wednesday 5/29/2024 and Sunday 6/2/2024, as part of the project 'Reproductive and Sexual Health Rights in Palestine/My Safety' funded by Care Palestine. The workshop addressed the issue of adaptation and coexistence in light of the war on the Gaza Strip, targeting 47 young men and women from various parts of the Gaza Strip, as trainer Saeed Abu Gaza mentioned, adding that it touched on the Humanitarian Society's interventions in volunteer work in displacement camps. Azzam Al-Shawa, who supervises medical relief work in Deir Al-Balah Governorate, added that this activity aims to motivate young people to take their primary role in integrating into humanitarian work and to be pioneers in providing services and formulating directions on the humanitarian and other levels, which will mitigate the repercussions of the crisis that the Palestinian people are experiencing. A number of trainees explained that the meeting stre ngthened in them the spirit of community leadership, contribution to building society, and positive interaction with the difficult circumstances that the Palestinian people are going through in the Gaza Strip, calling on the Palestinian Medical Relief Society to continue providing more of these workshops and activities that enhance their role in the protection and safety of society Source: Maan News Agency