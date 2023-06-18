The President Of The Republic Receives A Written Message From The President Of The UAE

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, received a written message from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which included an invitation to the President of the Republic to participate in the…

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, received a written message from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which included an invitation to the President of the Republic to participate in the work of the Global Summit on Climate Action (COP28), which will be held in conjunction with the UAE's celebrations of the fifty second of National Day.

The Presidency of the Republic said in a statement, "This came during the reception of the President of the Republic today, Sunday, at the Baghdad Palace, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Iraq, Salem Issa Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi, who conveyed the greetings of the President of the UAE to the President of the Republic and his wishes for the Iraqi people for further progress and prosperity."

The president assigned the Ambassador to extend his greetings, appreciation, and thanks for the kind invitation to the President of the UAE, and his wishes to the Emirati people for further prosperity and well-being.

Rashid stressed the depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and the importance of working to develop them in areas of common interest in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and enhances security and stability throughout the region.

For his part, Ambassador Salem Issa Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the Republic for the warm reception, pointing out that the UAE stands by Iraq in enhancing its security, stability and well-being of its people, appreciating the role of the Iraqi elites in contributing to the advancement and progress of the United Arab Emirates.

The statement indicated, "The UAE ambassador stressed the strengthening of the existing relations between the two countries and the expansion of horizons of cooperation in energy, water and investment in Iraq."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency