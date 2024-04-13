The United Nations calls for an investigation into the Israeli attack on the Turkish TRT channel team in Gaza

The United Nations announced that the Israeli attack on a Turkish television team (TRT Arabic) clearly shows the dangers that the journalists faced in Gaza, calling for a transparent and reliable investigation into the incident. United Nations Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press statement that the United Nations does not currently have detailed information about the incident, 'which clearly shows the dangers that journalists face in Gaza.' He stressed the need to investigate the attack 'in a transparent and reliable manner,' noting the difficulties faced by journalists in Palestine, Sudan and many other places. He said: "Journalists around the world are striving to do their work safely." Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army targeted the official Turkish channel team, "TRT Arabi", while working in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the cameraman, Sami Shehadeh, being seriously injured, and his foot being amputated, and the reporter, Sami Barhoum, also suffering various injurie s, according to what the channel announced Source: National Iraqi News Agency