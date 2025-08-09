Three Killed in Devastating Greece Fires

Milos: Three people were killed in fires that broke out on the Greek island of Milos in the Aegean Sea Friday, amid calls by authorities for the evacuation of residents of Keratea after the flames destroyed at least three homes and thick fog covered the area.

According to Qatar News Agency, Greek port police said in a statement that two tourists died at sea near Sarakiniko Beach in the Cyclades Islands, while the third victim died in his home, which was destroyed by the fire in Keratea. Local authorities announced that at least three ferries were heading to Paros, Santorini, and Crete.

Strong winds reaching 88 kilometers per hour and high temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius in some areas caused several fires across the country, including a severe blaze in Keratea, 43 kilometers southeast of the capital, Athens. In a related development, the Ministry of Civil Protection called on residents of Keratea to evacuate, while at least three homes were destroyed, and thick fog blanketed the area.

Some areas, particularly Attica, home to the capital Athens, the eastern Peloponnese, and Crete to the south, were placed on red alert due to the high risk of fires. It’s worth noting that sea accidents and drownings are common during the summer in Greece, when large numbers of tourists visit the islands.

Strong winds that blew across the Aegean Sea Friday forced some ferries to remain in the main port of Piraeus near Athens, preventing them from reaching several fire-hit areas.