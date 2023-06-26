Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation troops arrested Monday three Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank.The occupation forces stormed al-Dheisheh camp and Taqu’a town east of Bethlehem and they arrested two Palestinians, and they also raided Anabta town,…

The occupation forces stormed al-Dheisheh camp and Taqu’a town east of Bethlehem and they arrested two Palestinians, and they also raided Anabta town, east of Tulkarm and arrested one Palestinian, Wafa News agency stated.

On the other hand, the occupation troops broke into several villages in Jenn city and set up barriers at the city’s entrance, to prevent Palestinians from entering or leaving it.

On Sunday, the occupation forces arrested nine Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency