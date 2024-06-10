To support the national team… The railways operate 3 trains to transport sports fans to Basra

Baghdad: The General Company for Iraqi Railways announced today, Monday, the operation of three trains from Baghdad Central Station to Basra, and vice versa, passing through Hilla, Diwaniyah, Samawah, and Nasiriyah, to transport sports fans. The company's general manager, Engineer Younis Al-Kaabi, said in a statement: 'Based on the directives of the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, and to support the Iraqi national team in its match with its Vietnamese counterpart at the Trunk of Palm Stadium, 3 modern DMU trains will depart from Baghdad Central Station towards Basra, starting today, Monday.' He explained: 'The first train departs at 7:00 p.m., the second at 9:00 p.m., and the third reserve train at 10:00 p.m., stressing that the return of the trains will be tomorrow, Tuesday, after the end of the match.' Source: National Iraqi News Agency