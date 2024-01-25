Top 10 New York Plastic Surgeons: Best Rated Reviews 2024 Q1

The Review Growth Index (RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD recognizes the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in New York, New York based on analysis of over 17,000+ online patient reviews.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / New York City (NYC) boasts some of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. The Review Growth Index (RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which medical practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 254 practices and 17,869 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in New York stand out for their patient satisfaction, quality of care, and review volume. The Top 10 account for 6,572 Google Reviews and 36.78% percent of all reviews online for New York plastic surgeons. With an average of over 657.2 reviews per practice, these surgeons show a level of excellence that sets them apart. Patients from the largest city in the country talk about their positive cosmetic experiences, as indicated by the flood of rave reviews. For those consumers who seek a top cosmetic aesthetic enhancement in the New York metropolitan area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best of what New Yorkers have come to expect.

New York's Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in New York, New York (NY). There were seventeen plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in New York for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI ) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective New York Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

"We've compiled extensive Google Review data from 254 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in New York, NY. The Top 10 Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in New York is made up of 17 of the best New York plastic surgeons that received a combined 5,074 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those New York medical practices and doctors for their achievements for generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on quality of care and patient satisfaction," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing , MD and the Review Growth Index (RGI ).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in New York, New York

Here are the top ten in the New York metropolitan area:

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York: 2572 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Lloyd Hoffman

- Dr. Stelios Wilson

Lexington Plastic Surgeons: 865 Reviews / 4.2 Rating

- Dr. Michael Jones

- Dr. Karan Mehta

- Dr. Angel Farinas

- Dr. Kayvan Rosstin

Neinstein Plastic Surgery: 554 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Ryan Neinstein

- Dr. Chris Funderburk

- Dr. Anna Steve

Kassir Plastic Surgery: 487 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Ramtin Kassir

- Dr. Philipp Franck

Anna Avaliani MD Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: 459 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Anna Avaliani

Dr. Mansher Singh, MD: 415 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Mansher Singh

Lara Devgan, MD, PLLC: 361 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Lara Devgan

Tal Dagan, MD, FACS: 329 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Tal Dagan

Madnani Facial Plastics: 272 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Dilip Madnani

Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery: 258 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Steven Pearlman

Review Growth Index (RGI ) Best Plastic Surgeons in New York, New York for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for New York, New York (NY).

Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI ):

265 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in New York, New York were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for New York City.

254 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

17,869 total online Google Reviews for all New York plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

210 practices (82.7%) had at least 1 online review.

44 practices (17.3%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.64 stars.

70.35 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 New York Plastic Surgery Practices:

6,572 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 36.78% of all reviews combined.

657.2 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.2 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.76 stars.

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York: 2572 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #1

Image Credit: Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, LaserSkinSurgery.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, ranked #1 with 2,572 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, is co-led by Dr. Lloyd Hoffman and Dr. Stelios Wilson. Drs. Hoffman and Wilson offer patients unparalleled surgical expertise combined with a welcoming, spa-like environment. Their dedication to continuing education and patient satisfaction ensures exceptional care and natural-looking outcomes.

Lexington Plastic Surgeons: 865 Reviews / 4.2 Stars - Ranked #2

Image Credit: Lexington Plastic Surgeons, LexingtonPlasticSurgeons.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Lexington Plastic Surgeons, ranked #2 with 865 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, boasts an elite team of board-certified surgeons including Dr. Michael Jones, Dr. Karan Mehta, Dr. Angel Farinas, and Dr. Kayvan Rosstin. Together they offer patients cutting-edge surgical and non-invasive treatments to help them look and feel their best. By combining their areas of expertise, the Lexington Plastic Surgeons provide complete care tailored specifically to each patient's unique goals.

Neinstein Plastic Surgery: 554 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #3

Image Credit: Neinstein Plastic Surgery, NeinsteinPlasticSurgery.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Neinstein Plastic Surgery, ranked #3 with 554 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, is led by Dr. Ryan Neinstein alongside Dr. Chris Funderburk and Dr. Anna Steve. Drs. Neinstein, Funderburk and Steve are renowned for their natural-looking outcomes and patient-first approach. Their skill in balancing patients' unique facial features and proportions leads to dramatic yet subtle transformations.

Kassir Plastic Surgery: 487 Reviews / 4.6 Stars - Ranked #4

Image Credit: Kassir Plastic Surgery, DrKassir.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Kassir Plastic Surgery, ranked #4 with 487 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, is co-led by Dr. Ramtin Kassir and Dr. Philipp Franck. Drs. Kassir and Franck offer elite-level surgical care combined with genuine warmth. By taking the time to understand patient anatomy and goals, they develop truly customized plans aimed at revealing inner beauty and confidence.

Anna Avaliani MD Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: 459 Reviews / 4.7 Stars - Ranked #5

Image Credit: Anna Avaliani MD Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, DrAvaliani.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Anna Avaliani MD Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, ranked #5 with 459 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, is led by board-certified physician Dr. Anna Avaliani. Dr. Avaliani's dedication to continuing education ensures patients have access to the most advanced techniques available. Her visionary approach helps patients reveal their natural grace and beauty.

Dr. Mansher Singh, MD: 415 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #6

Image Credit: Dr. Mansher Singh, MD, MansherSinghMD.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Dr. Mansher Singh, MD, ranked #6 with 415 reviews and a flawless 5-star rating, is led by dual board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mansher Singh. Dr. Singh offers patients an exceptional blend of cutting-edge techniques and timeless artistry. His passion for his work allows him to achieve natural yet transformative outcomes tailored to patients' unique anatomy.

Lara Devgan, MD, PLLC: 361 Reviews / 4.7 Stars - Ranked #7

Image Credit: Lara Devgan, MD, PLLC, LaraDevganMD.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Lara Devgan, MD, PLLC, ranked #7 with 361 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, is led by board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan. Dr. Devgan combines technical precision with profound empathy for her patients. Her discerning eye and custom approach aim to revitalize her patients while retaining their authentic selves.

Tal Dagan, MD, FACS: 329 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #8

Image Credit: Tal Dagan, MD, FACS, MyFaceSurgeon.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Tal Dagan, MD, FACS, ranked #8 with 329 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, is led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Tal Dagan. Dr. Dagan provides patients with exceptional care and natural-looking cosmetic outcomes by blending his artistic vision with the latest techniques. His ability to listen and understand patient anatomy and lifestyle leads to balanced, stunning transformations.

Madnani Facial Plastics: 272 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #9

Image Credit: Madnani Facial Plastics, DrMadnani.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Madnani Facial Plastics, ranked #9 with 272 reviews and a flawless 5-star rating, is led by board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Dilip Madnani. Dr. Madnani offers patients both surgical and non-invasive rejuvenation using natural techniques for refreshed, graceful outcomes. His passion for teaching patients allows them to make informed decisions about their care.

Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery: 258 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #10

Image Credit: Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery, MDFace.com. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD .

Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery, ranked #10 with 258 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, is led by double board-certified surgeon Dr. Steven Pearlman. Dr. Pearlman combines exceptional surgical skill with generosity of spirit. By taking the necessary time with each patient, he's able to envision and execute personalized plans to help reveal their inner light.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI )

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top medical marketing agency , specializing in healthcare content creation, content distribution, and strategy. The firm works with Top Doctors and Physicians, Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

