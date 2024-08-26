Trump comments on Israel’s preemptive attack on Lebanon and Hezbollah’s revenge for the assassination of its leader Shukr

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that "bombs are falling everywhere in the Middle East, so who is negotiating on our behalf there?". Trump pointed out that "US President Joe Biden is spending a vacation in California and his deputy Kamala Harris is busy with her election campaign." He said, "Let's not witness a third world war because that's where things are heading." The Israeli army announced at dawn on Sunday a "preemptive attack" against Hezbollah, and Lebanese and Israeli sources confirmed that the Israeli army carried out more than 40 raids on areas in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah announced that it had fired 320 rockets in the first phase of the attack to facilitate the passage of the offensive drones towards their target, targeting 11 Israeli sites and barracks, stressing that its drones had crossed as planned, in retaliation for Israel's assassination of Fouad Shukr, the party's senior military leader. Later, Hezbollah denied in a statement the Israeli allegations of thwarting its military operations, stressing that they were inconsistent with the facts on the ground. Source: National Iraqi News Agency