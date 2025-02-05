TUMI Highlights Peruvian Influences with Vibrant Energy in Spring 2025 Collections

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is ushering in Spring 2025 with vibrant energy. This season marks a significant milestone—TUMI’s 50th anniversary—celebrating a legacy rich in heritage, innovation and enduring performance. From exceptional craftsmanship to groundbreaking advancements, TUMI symbolizes timeless luxury. For Spring 2025, TUMI seamlessly blends ancient and modern influences, highlighting the allure and vibrancy of Peru, the birthplace of the brand. This collection reflects the brand’s commitment to innovative design, quality and performance, ensuring each piece is not only stylish but also keeps up with the dynamic lifestyle of TUMI consumers.

Our captivating Spring capsule pays homage to the vibrant colors found in Peru’s breathtaking landscapes and bustling markets. This collection features select pieces from the Voyageur, Georgica, Alpha Bravo, 19 Degree and TUMI Travel Accessories collections. Blending fashion with functionality, the assortment comes alive with striking patterns like Denim, Red/Lime Chameleon, and Natural/Sand, complemented by a variety of seasonal charms honoring Peru’s natural beauty.

The Alpha Bravo collection, known for its high-performance essentials perfect for the office, outdoors, and beyond, is getting a vibrant update for Spring. This versatile collection of backpacks, totes, travel kits and more will now feature a striking new colorway: Red/Lime Chameleon. Additionally, the outdoor-ready Nomadic Expedition capsule will be available in sleek Black Onyx, blending style with durability for all your adventures.

This season, women’s styles receive an exciting refresh with vibrant new silhouettes and colorways. The Voyageur collection, known for its versatility, is tailored to meet the everyday needs of women. The Spring 2025 collection introduces the chic Evora Hobo silhouette, along with fresh seasonal hues like Lagoon, Lavender and Denim Blue. Additionally, the women’s Georgica collection is revitalized with stunning new shades, including the soft pink Lily. New arrivals feature the Lima Medium Tote, subtly adorned with the iconic “T” logo pattern and accented by the sophisticated Natural/Sand colorway.

The iconic 19 Degree collection returns this season with a stunning array of vibrant new colorways, including Lagoon and Lavender. Highlighting the lively hues of Andean textiles, we’re excited to introduce Iridescent Dusk—a fresh seasonal color that features a futuristic palette complemented by sleek gunmetal accents. Additionally, TUMI is thrilled to unveil the new Rolling Trunk, designed with a spacious split interior and integrated dividers, making it the ideal companion for long journeys and bucket list adventures.

Paying homage to this season’s Peruvian theme, TUMI is offering a lively array of bag charms, a perfect addition to any traveler’s ensemble. These charms reflect the rich cultural heritage and artistry of the Andes. Each piece is crafted with attention to detail, embodying the spirit of adventure and individuality.

