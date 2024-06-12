Turkish Archaeologists Find Statues Dating Back to Roman Times

Turkish archaeologists found statues of 'Zeus and Aphrodite' dating back about 6 thousand years from Roman times during excavations in the ancient city of Aspendos, located about 48 kilometers northeast of the Turkish city of Antalya. Archaeologist and vice president of the Aspendos archaeological excavation and excavation group Hussein Tulga Gandor, explained that the found statues were about 50 centimeters tall, noting that they were exquisitely carved and certainly carved early in the Roman imperial era. He added that the statues would be delivered to the Museum of Antalya after the completion of the documentation, cleaning and restoration work. Gandor confirmed that excavation and archaeological excavation were continuing in other areas of the Old City, and it was expected that exploration in all shops would be completed this year. Source: Qatar News Agency