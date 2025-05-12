Two DI FIBAA-Accredited Programs Renew Quality Licenses

Doha: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies’ (DI) Media Studies and Sociology and Anthropology Programs have successfully renewed their accreditation, granted by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA), which is a European, internationally oriented agency for quality assurance and quality development in higher education.

According to Qatar News Agency, this development underscores DI’s commitment to maintaining international standards in education, as well as focusing on student-centered curriculum design and teaching. The renewal followed an independent, comprehensive quality review that evaluated the programs’ structures, content, learning outcomes, faculty qualifications, and the institutional and student support provided.

DI President Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi emphasized that this achievement marks an important milestone, highlighting the Institute’s dedication to academic excellence and its capacity to sustain such standards. This accomplishment, he noted, strengthens DI’s ability to continue offering top-notch, internationally-recognized education, which in turn enables its graduates to succeed globally.

Dr. El Affendi attributed this success to the relentless efforts of the Institute’s faculty, students, and administrators, especially those involved in the two programs and the respective academic departments.

Hala Sheikh Al Souk, Director of the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Quality Assurance at DI, remarked that the renewal of accreditation results from an institutional culture where quality is seen as a continuous process rather than a temporary goal. Al Souk highlighted that this step reaffirms that the Institute’s programs are in line with internationally recognized standards while catering to the evolving needs of today’s students. She further noted that this achievement reflects the dedication of the faculty and DI’s commitment to continuous improvement.