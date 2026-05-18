Tyson Fury, The Gypsy King, Joins Datavault AI as International Spokesperson to Champion Athlete Data Monetization

Forbes' Third Highest-Paid Athlete in the World Brings Global Platform to Datavault AI's Sports Illustrated Exchange and NIL Monetization Initiative

Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset (‘RWA') tokenization technologies, today announced that two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed on as International Spokesperson for Datavault AI a deal brokered by Nick Hunter of P11.

Ranked No. 3 on Forbes' 2025 list of the world's highest-paid athletes with $146 million in estimated earnings (Forbes 2025), Fury brings global star power, and a uniquely personal understanding of what it means to own, protect, and capitalize on a name, to Datavault AI's mission of empowering individuals and organizations to monetize their data and digital assets. Known worldwide as "The Gypsy King," his appointment immediately precedes the launch of the Sports Illustrated Exchange, Datavault AI's solution designed to address the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) monetization challenges facing athletes, influencers, and rights holders across professional and collegiate sports.

"We have the utmost respect for Tyson Fury, not only as one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time, but as a resilient warrior whose strength and authenticity make him the perfect partner for the battles ahead. Raising global awareness for Name, Image, and Likeness monetization, while confronting the critical importance of cyber security in the face of the coming quantum leap, are among the toughest challenges companies encounter today. Tyson Fury is strong enough to confront these head-on alongside Datavault AI's Quantum Secure Data Monetization platform, and his involvement will accelerate awareness of our AI-powered solutions, including the Information Data Exchange® (IDE), which securely attaches real-world assets to immutable metadata for responsible monetization. The Sports Illustrated Exchange will transform how athletes capitalize on their NIL rights, and having Fury as our international face underscores the scale and legitimacy of this initiative," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

Fury, whose larger-than-life personality and crossover appeal have captivated audiences beyond the ring, stated: "I've spent my career fighting for what's mine inside and outside the ropes. Datavault AI is giving athletes and creators the tools to truly own and profit from their name, image, likeness, and data in the digital age. I'm proud to join the team and help bring the Sports Illustrated Exchange to the world. It's going to be massive," said Tyson Fury, the Former Unified, Ring, and Lineal Heavyweight Champion of the World.

About Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion and one of the most decorated fighters of his generation, with a professional record of 34 wins (24 by knockout), 2 losses, and 1 draw across 37 professional fights. A two-time Ring magazine Fighter of the Year -- earning the honor in 2015 for his upset of long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko and again in 2020 following his dominant rematch victory over Deontay Wilder -- Fury is the only heavyweight to hold The Ring magazine title twice since Muhammad Ali, joining Floyd Patterson and Ali as the three men to achieve that distinction. His 2021 trilogy fight with Wilder was named Fight of the Year by The Ring.

Ranked No. 3 among the world's highest-paid athletes in 2025 by Forbes at $146 million in estimated earnings Forbes 2025, Fury is recognized as one of the most commercially powerful athletes on the planet and the highest-earning individual sport athlete in the United Kingdom. He commands a combined social media following of more than 11 million -- 6.9 million on Instagram, 2.2 million on X, and 2.2 million on Facebook -- extending his reach across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle audiences in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United States, and beyond.

Standing 6'9" with an 85-inch reach, Fury is known globally for his technical range in the ring and his equally powerful story outside it -- a years-long public comeback from mental health challenges, including bipolar disorder, that has made him one of sport's most recognized advocates for mental health awareness. That authenticity, combined with his platform, makes him a natural fit for a company built on the principle that individuals should own and control the value of who they are.

Off the canvas, Fury stars in the Netflix series At Home with the Furys. Season 2 debuted on April 12, 2026 -- timed to coincide with Fury's live Netflix return fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov the night before -- and Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season. This partnership positions Datavault AI to expand its reach across sports, entertainment, and Web 3.0 sectors as the Company prepares to launch the Sports Illustrated Exchange later in 2026.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the engagement of Tyson Fury as International Spokesperson, the planned launch of the Sports Illustrated Exchange, expected market reception of name, image, and likeness monetization products, anticipated customer engagements, and projected operating performance. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: risks associated with spokesperson and endorsement arrangements; the Company's ability to launch and commercialize the Sports Illustrated Exchange on the anticipated timeline; competitive conditions in the AI computing, sports, and digital licensing markets; regulatory and compliance risks affecting name, image, and likeness monetization; technological development and integration risks; financing availability; and the other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding market rankings and athlete earnings data. We have obtained some of this information from independent third-party sources, including Forbes and The Conversation/University of Western Australia Business School. Some data are also based on management's estimates and calculations. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. Data regarding market position, rankings, and industry statistics are inherently imprecise and subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties beyond our control.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.