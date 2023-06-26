UAE Ambassador meets Jordanian Minister of Interior

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, met with His Excellency Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh, Jordanian Minister of Interior. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilater…

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, met with His Excellency Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh, Jordanian Minister of Interior. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan stressed the UAE's desire to strengthen relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and enhance them in line with the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries, stressing the importance of continuing the strong bilateral cooperation and coordination in the security and police fields in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries and peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Al Farrayeh commended the two countries’ joint bilateral work, especially in the military and security fields.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation