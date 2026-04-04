UAE Condemns Attack on Diplomatic Mission in Syria

Doha: The United Arab Emirates expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the riots, property vandalism, and attacks targeting its diplomatic mission and the head of mission's residence in Damascus.

According to Qatar News Agency, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its rejection and condemnation of the unacceptable insults directed at the country's national symbols, stressing its categorical rejection of such subversive practices.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the protection of diplomatic missions and their staff in accordance with international laws and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees full immunity for diplomatic premises and personnel.

In its statement, the Ministry also called on Syria to fulfill its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, to investigate the circumstances of these attacks, to ensure they do not recur, and to take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.