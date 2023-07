UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vi…

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the French President and the country's Prime Minister √Člisabeth Borne on the occasion.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation