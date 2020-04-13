UAE Minister of State Meets with Bulgarian Minister of Economy, discusses bilateral cooperation in COVID-19 response.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, today met with Emil Karanikolov, Bulgarian Minister of Economy, to discuss bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Bulgaria in light of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting held at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Karanikolov extended his greetings to the leadership and people of the UAE on behalf of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and underscored his country’s support during this global crisis.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the international response to COVID-19 and affirmed the importance of joint action in order to curb the virus’ spread.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Sayegh said: “The UAE is grateful to Bulgaria for its bond of friendship as we work together to dampen the pandemic’s economic and social impact around the world.”

“Such partnerships are essential to enhancing the effectiveness of a coordinated response that will contain and eventually defeat the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

An exchange of goods between the two sides took place to bolster both countries’ efforts to counter COVID-19

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs