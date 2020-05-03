UAE-Oman ties ‘eternal and growing’: UAE Ambassador.

Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, hailed relations between the UAE and Oman as historic and based on family ties, lineage, and common history.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Al Suwaidi said these ties were ”eternal” and ”growing steadily.” According to Al Suwaidi, the two countries maintain regular coordination in many trade and investment activities, including agriculture and fisheries, given Oman’s rich natural resources.

He also noted continued cooperation in combating the improper use of chemical materials in agriculture. Many committees have been set up to tackle the issue, he added.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs