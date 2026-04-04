UAE President and DR Congo President Address Middle East Tensions

Abu dhabi: HH President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability. During the meeting, President Tshisekedi, who is currently visiting Abu Dhabi, reiterated his country's condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting civilians, facilities, and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, describing them as a violation of national sovereignty and international law, and a threat to regional peace and security.

According to Qatar News Agency, President Tshisekedi affirmed his country's solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security and stability. The two sides also reviewed prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation and joint action, particularly in the economic and development sectors.