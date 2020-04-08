UAE Sends Aid Plane to Colombia to Assist Efforts to Counter COVID-19, Repatriates Colombian Citizens.

A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 10 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Colombia to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

“The delivery of aid by the UAE comes in furtherance of our nation’s belief in providing critical assistance where needed and demonstrating solidarity with those facing unprecedented challenges such as the one the world is now witnessing with COVID-19,” said His Excellency Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

His Excellency added that UAE assistance to Colombia would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread. He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Colombia and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, His Excellency noted that the aid plane succeeded in repatriating 63 Colombian citizens from the UAE as a result of coordination between Emirati and Colombian authorities to ensure their safe return.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs