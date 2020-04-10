UAE Sends Aid Plane to Ukraine to Assist Efforts to Counter COVID-19, Repatriates Ukrainian Citizens

A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Ukraine to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to strengthen global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

“This provision of aid by the UAE comes as a gesture of solidarity with countries seeking to bolster their fight against COVID-19. The UAE stands with the leadership and people of Ukraine during this challenging moment that the international community must face as a united front,” said His Excellency Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine.

His Excellency added that UAE assistance to Ukraine would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread. He underscored that the UAE extends its support to Ukraine and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, His Excellency noted that the aid plane succeeded in repatriating 113 Ukrainian citizens from the UAE as a result of coordination between Emirati and Ukrainian authorities to ensure their safe return.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs