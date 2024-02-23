UN and international officials call on world leaders to prevent a worse catastrophe in Gaza

New York, Heads of 19 UN and international agencies warned that the people of Gaza Strip are facing a serious catastrophe, while the world is silently watching what is happening, demanding world leaders to take measures to prevent a worse dilemma in the stricken Strip, which has been subjected to brutal Israeli aggression since the seventh of last October. 'In less than five months, tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and injured, and most of the residents have been forced to leave their homes several times, and they are facing severe shortages of food, water, sanitation and health care, the basic necessities for survival, 'the officials said in a joint statement issued by the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which is the highest humanitarian coordination platform at the United Nations. The officials pointed out that the health system in Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate systematically, with disastrous consequences, pointing out that as of February 19, twelve hospitals are operating only partially out of 36 ones that have the capacity to accommodate patients, and health care facilities have been subjected to more than 370 Israeli attacks. In the statement, the officials called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the infrastructure on which they depend, and establishing reliable entry points that would allow the entry of aid from all possible crossings, including to northern Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency