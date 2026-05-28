UN Warns of Rising Israeli Violations in West Bank

Beirut: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of rising violence in the occupied West Bank, saying Palestinians continue to face killings, displacement and property damage linked to Israeli forces and settlers.

According to Qatar News Agency, a Palestinian rights report documented 1,637 violations in April, including 540 carried out by settlers. The report also recorded attacks on property and the destruction of more than 4,400 olive trees.

OCHA said the worsening violence is driving growing humanitarian needs across the West Bank.