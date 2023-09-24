Unlicensed Weapons And Ammunition Seized In Amara, Maysan

The security forces in Maysan carried out a pre-emptive security operation, to pursue crime gangs and outlaws, search for those wanted by the judiciary, and confiscate unlicensed weapons.

The Maysan Police Command said in a statement: “The operation included various areas of the city of Amara, the center of the governorate, and aims to confiscate weapons and implement arrest warrants against wanted persons.”

It added: “The operation resulted in seizing of 20 unlicensed weapons and ammunition stores.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency