Jerusalem - Ma'an - A 40-year-old man who works as a guard at the Jerusalem Zoo was moderately injured Sunday morning after being attacked by a crocodile with bite marks on his body. Magen David Adom said: "At 09:35 a report was received about an employee being injured while working to care for a crocodile in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment and transferred him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital." Source: Maan News Agency