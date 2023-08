Ons Jabeur defeated today Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6(4) in the second round of the US Open.The match was only the third that Jabeur has played over the past six years. WTA tennis’s website said that the Tunisian had faced the same opponent at the US Open …

The match was only the third that Jabeur has played over the past six years. WTA tennis's website said that the Tunisian had faced the same opponent at the US Open two years and played a flawless match, but it was a much closer contest this time around.

Next up for Jabeur is Czech Republic teenager Linda Noskova who defeated Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1.

Source: Qatar News Agency