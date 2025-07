New york: Major stock indices on Wall Street closed higher at the end of trading on Monday.

According to Qatar News Agency, the S and P 500 gained 30.24 points, or 0.49%, to end at 6,203.31 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 96.28 points, or 0.48%, closing at 20,369.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise, adding 257.99 points, or 0.59%, to finish at 44,077.26.