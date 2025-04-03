Victims Number of Israeli Bombing of Dar Al Arqam School in Gaza Rise to 31, Nearly 100 Injured

Gaza City: The death toll from the Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced persons in Gaza City has risen to 31, with nearly 100 injured, most of them children and women. The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli bombing of Dar Al Arkam School in the Al Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, has risen to 31, including children and women, and nearly 100 injured, some critically. A number of Palestinians have also been lost in the rubble. It said that six Palestinians remain missing following the bombing by Israeli warplanes: a man, his wife, who is nine months pregnant with twins, her sister, and her three children.

According to Qatar News Agency, field sources reported that the occupation forces re-bombed the school, which was being used as a shelter by displaced persons, a second time, shortly after the first bombing, while civil defense teams were evacuating the wounded from under the rubble. This increased the number of martyrs and wounded, while the airstrikes completely destroyed the school buildings.

For its part, the Government Media Office in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation army targeted the school with several missiles of enormous destructive power, despite the fact that it was sheltering thousands of displaced civilians who had been forced to leave their homes under the ongoing brutal bombardment. The media office said in a press statement that the massacre occurred amid the difficulty of reaching hospitals for the wounded due to the complete collapse of the health sector. It added that the occupation has targeted 229 displacement centers and shelters to date, in flagrant violation of all international conventions, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which guarantees the protection of civilians during conflict.

The occupation forces continued their bombing operations this evening, killing three martyrs and injuring several others when Israeli aircraft bombed the Fahd Al Sabah School in the Al Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City. Meanwhile, the occupation army launched continuous and violent raids on the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of the city. It also launched airstrikes on the Al Atatra area and the Al Nasr neighborhood north of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources revealed that 112 martyrs have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn Thursday, noting that 71 of them were in Gaza City. The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,523 martyrs and 114,776 wounded.