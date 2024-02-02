Victory Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension of Term

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 10,685,278 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional 2 years. The Warrants were originally issued as follows:

Date Issued Issue Price* Exercise Price* Market Price of underlying shares Number of Warrants (post consolidation) Original Expiry Date Nov 7, 2022 $0.022 $0.45 $0.02 869,444 Nov 7, 2024 Feb 13, 2023 $0.08 $0.36 $0.105 1,866,667 Feb 13, 2025 Feb 16, 2023 $0.08 $0.36 $0.105 1,516,667 Feb 16, 2025 Feb 22, 2023 $0.08 $0.36 $0.105 2,869,167 Feb 22, 2025 Mar 10, 2023 $0.08 $0.45 $0.015 1,563,333 Mar 10, 2025 May 26, 2023 $0.05 $0.21 $0.065 2,000,000 May 26, 2025 10,685,278

Note: * - Pre-consolidation prices. The Company completed an 5-1 consolidation in October, 2023.

All of these warrants are also being repriced. Each whole Warrant will now entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. The Warrants will also contain an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at or more than $0.075 for a 10 day period, the expiry date shall terminate upon 30 days notice.

About Victory Battery Metals

VICTORY BATTERY METALS (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

