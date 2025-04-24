Vingroup Advances Sustainability Through a Holistic Ecosystem Approach

Vingroup is shaping a green ecosystem that seamlessly integrates sustainability into transportation, urban living, and environmental conservation, under Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng’s visionary leadership.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – As climate change intensifies and sustainable practices become a global priority, businesses are increasingly called upon to address environmental challenges. Vingroup, a diversified conglomerate led by its Chairman – Vietnamese billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, has embraced this responsibility by developing a green ecosystem in Vietnam. This comprehensive approach integrates sustainable transportation, eco-friendly urban developments, and environmental initiatives, positioning the group to contribute meaningfully to both economic progress and environmental conservation.

Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 urban area, part of the Vingroup ecosystem.

Central to this ecosystem are efforts like VinFast’s electric vehicles, Vinhomes’ green urban projects, and Vinpearl’s sustainable tourism practices. These initiatives demonstrate how a corporate strategy can align operational priorities with sustainability goals, aiming to lower greenhouse gas emissions, conserve resources, and promote environmentally friendly living.

Driving Sustainable Transportation, One EV At A Time

A key component of Vingroup’s green ecosystem is its emphasis on sustainable transportation, driven by VinFast. Focused on producing electric vehicles, including cars, scooters, buses, and bicycles, VinFast plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions while aligning with global clean mobility trends.

In Q4 2024, the car company posted record-breaking sales in Vietnam, securing its position as the leading player in the domestic market. This milestone highlights a significant consumer shift toward sustainable transportation and reinforces VinFast’s expanding role in addressing this growing demand.

In addition to VinFast’s contributions, initiatives like Xanh SM and V-GREEN expand the ecosystem’s impact. These programs promote electric ride-hailing services and invest in charging infrastructure, making sustainable transportation more accessible. By addressing urban mobility challenges and reducing air pollution, they form part of a broader strategy to integrate sustainability into urban planning.

Creating Sustainable Urban Spaces

Vingroup extends its environmental commitment to urban living through Vinhomes. These residential projects emphasize green spaces, renewable energy, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Certified green buildings within Vinhomes developments contribute to reduced energy consumption and align with international standards for sustainable urban development.

Vinhomes also encourages environmentally conscious practices among residents. Incentives such as vouchers for electric cars and scooters have led to increased adoption of clean transportation within these communities. Public spaces are designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, reinforcing a culture of sustainable urban living.

Vingroup’s sustainability efforts further extend to Vinpearl, its tourism and hospitality division. Resorts and hotels under the Vinpearl brand incorporate waste reduction, water conservation, and biodiversity protection measures. Initiatives such as rainwater collection systems and closed-loop wastewater treatment highlight how tourism can operate responsibly while minimizing environmental impacts.

Supporting Broader Environmental Goals

Beyond its business operations, Vingroup advances environmental conservation through the Green Future Fund. This initiative supports renewable energy research, reforestation programs, and community engagement efforts. Activities like tree planting campaigns enhance ecosystems and promote greater awareness of sustainability.

Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng’s vision for a cohesive green ecosystem exemplifies how established businesses like Vingroup can balance economic development with environmental responsibility. By prioritizing sustainable transportation, eco-friendly urban living, and conservation, Vingroup aligns its operations with global initiatives to tackle climate challenges and promote sustainable development.

https://vingroup.net/en