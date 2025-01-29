Viral “Driving in Circles” Video with Waymo Passenger Mike Johns Reaches Nearly One Billion While Raising Safety Concerns and Sparking the Creation of “Consumer AI Protection Advocates”

After being inundated with other consumers’ stories once his video showing a glitch in an autonomous vehicle went viral, Mike Johns was inspired to create a platform that amplifies the concerns of consumers nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The viral video “Driving in Circles” has put a spotlight on the autonomous vehicle industry. The video, filmed by passenger and tech entrepreneur Mike Johns, has reached nearly one billion individuals across social media platforms and major news outlets worldwide. With its humorous yet critical take on safety concerns and transparency issues, the video quickly gained traction thanks to social media influencers like comedian Lil Duval and Kavell Kavon, whose early posts garnered over 2 million views. Johns’ incident went on to garner coverage from major news outlets in the U.S., UK, Italy, Australia, and Germany—including TMZ, KTLA, GMA, News Nation, Fox News, BBC Worldwide, The Guardian, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, Corriere della Sera and over 60 other outlets, trending globally and ultimately resulting in the launch of Consumer AI Protection Advocates by Digital Mind State.

“I began documenting my Waymo ride when it started driving in circles, but I never expected it to turn into a viral sensation,” says Mike Johns, founder and CEO of Digital Mind State LLC. “Thankfully my incident occurred in a parking lot, but what if this had happened on a highway?”

Global engagement with the “Driving In Circles” video revealed deep-seated public skepticism about the readiness of autonomous vehicles and concerns regarding safety, transparency, and accountability in emerging AI-driven technologies. These concerns have led major media outlets like CNBC, Fox Business Network, BBC, Telemundo and ProSieben in Germany, to create feature segments around the safety of autonomous vehicles.

Introducing Consumer AI Protection Advocates (CAIPA)

As a result of the feedback and concern received, Johns was inspired to ensure other consumers’ voices were also heard. CAIPA (pronounced ‘kai-pa’) has been created to empower consumers and companies to close the trust gap in AI and autonomous innovation by turning concerns and experiences into actionable insights that advance safety and foster transparency and accountability. CAIPA will serve as an independent research agency to collect data from real-world consumer experiences and work directly with research and product teams at AI-driven companies. CAIPA will also function as an advocacy group, amplifying consumers’ concerns and educating consumers about the technologies shaping their lives.

Initial strategic advisors for CAIPA include: Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Arnold Gordon-Bray; EV Engineering Specialist, Ryan McCoy; EVNoire Mobility Intelligence Group Managing Partner, Terry Travis; and RealmIQ AI Consultancy Founder, Curt Doty.

Enhancing Safety Through Data

Ryan McCoy, a seasoned engineer at Shibaura Electronics who designs and supplies thermal sensor systems for electric vehicles, believes that closing the feedback loop between consumers and AV manufacturers is critical. “How do we go from reporting to improving?” McCoy states. “Right now it takes a billion views.”

Data from the Mike Johns “Driving In Circles” video on TikTok showed that 66% of engagement with the video came from women, voicing safety concerns. “This speaks volumes about the trust deficit in the industry,” explains CAIPA co-founder, Jeff Folino. “CAIPA endeavors to not only help companies hear the voice of the customer but also equip them with actionable insights to help identify and validate actionable solutions in a reliable and transparent manner.”

AI, Automation and Decision Making

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Arnold Gordon-Bray, who served over three decades in strategic communications, combat operations and foreign affairs asserts that as society continues to yield to AI and Automation out of ease and efficiency, accountability is paramount. “Ultimate-decision making cannot be relegated to AI. Someone must always be held accountable. What does that process look like?”

Mike Johns isn’t deterred from riding in an autonomous vehicle, but he does want to know that additional safety precautions are in place. “Technology should assist and empower people, not leave them questioning their safety,” Johns emphasizes. “Through CAIPA, we want to give consumers a seat at the table while helping companies innovate in ways that prioritize safety and trust. A viral moment got us here, but we’re moving from a viral moment to meaningful change.”

Beyond the Viral Moment

Since going viral, the universally entertaining “Driving In Circles” video has sparked a song, t-shirts, and on a more serious note, a new book by Johns entitled, “Way Mo’ Problems: Glitches Need Stitches in the AI Autonomous Revolution.”

As its first official event, CAIPA will host a city-wide town hall in Atlanta, Georgia that will convene local officials, civic leaders, residents and other stakeholders for an in-depth discussion and Q&A on autonomous vehicle safety. For details visit: www.ConsumerAIProtection.org .

About Digital Mind State

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Digital Mind State (DMS) is a multidimensional creative agency at the forefront of disruption in the entertainment industry, with an ethos of rebellious creativity and innovation. Digital Mind State is the creative force behind Yo Tech This Out and Tech With Seoul, a go-to-market consultancy for Korean Electronic products seeking U.S. entry. The company’s Techfluencers brand merges innovative tech companies and influential voices in pop, sports, and culture. In 2024, via his nonprofit, We Are Digital, Johns launched the Make America Smart with AI Tour – a nationwide educational initiative that aims to demystify AI and promote its responsible integration in K-12 public schools, colleges, and communities. For more information about Digital Mind State, visit https://digitalmindstate.com . For media inquiries contact Anita@SenseiCommunications.com.

