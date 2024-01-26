Walgreens Boots Alliance 2023 ESG Report: Enabling Healthy Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Today Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) released its 2023 ESG Report, an annual report on the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, approach and performance across four key pillars: Healthy Communities, Healthy and Inclusive Workplace, Healthy Planet and Sustainable Marketplace.

Healthcare is at the center of WBA's ESG framework, reflecting its operations and corporate vision to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all.

Visit the report to learn more about the integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader's achievements over the course of its Fiscal Year 2023 (Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2023). Highlights include:

Healthy Communities: $373M 1 donated over the past eight years, to support the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves. Achieved a major milestone celebrating 10 years of partnership with Vitamin Angels and reaching over 400 million women and children with life-changing vitamins; Addressed health disparities for underserved communities in the US with the distribution of more than $1.8M in vouchers for flu shots at Walgreens during fiscal year 2023; more than $26 million raised with Macmillan Cancer Support through its 14-year partnership with Boots.

$373M donated over the past eight years, to support the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves. Achieved a major milestone celebrating 10 years of partnership with Vitamin Angels and reaching over 400 million women and children with life-changing vitamins; Addressed health disparities for underserved communities in the US with the distribution of more than $1.8M in vouchers for flu shots at Walgreens during fiscal year 2023; more than $26 million raised with Macmillan Cancer Support through its 14-year partnership with Boots. Healthy Planet: Further reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its operations by 5%, achieving 25% since its 2019 baseline and is well on track to achieve 30% by 2030.

Further reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its operations by 5%, achieving 25% since its 2019 baseline and is well on track to achieve 30% by 2030. Sustainable Marketplace: Walgreens spent over $700 million with diverse Tier 1 suppliers in the US; Boots eradicated wet wipes made with plastic fibers.

Walgreens spent over $700 million with diverse Tier 1 suppliers in the US; Boots eradicated wet wipes made with plastic fibers. Healthy & Inclusive Workplace: Delivered on its commitment to increase workforce representation of people with disabilities and was the first company in the S&P 500 to include disability representation as a separate, standalone metric within a disclosed incentive plan. The company achieved a nearly 3 percentage point increase in people with disabilities at all levels.

Tim Wentworth, Chief Executive Officer, WBA said, "As we take a moment to reflect on the progress we have made, we are focused on our legacy for the future and addressing the most urgent needs for our people, patients, and consumers today. We look forward to working with our valued partners over this next year, as we continue to build on our progress, and ongoing collaboration."

"At a moment when we face significant challenges across the globe, we have never been more confident that our commitment to people and the planet will help us show up to meet, and exceed, the needs of our customers, patients, team members and communities for the future."

Ornella Barra, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, International and Chair of the ESG Committee, WBA added, "Our people make us who we are: The service we give, the products we make, the positive impact we have, and it is their desire to innovate and imagine the future that ensures we continue to move forward."

Footnote: 1 Cash and non-cash valuation of community contributions

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq:WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 175-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with more than 12,500 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose - to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs approximately 330,000 people and has a presence in eight countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company and Benavides in Mexico. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to being an inclusive workplace. In fiscal 2023, the Company received a score of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, scored 100 percent on the Disability Equality Index for disability inclusion and was named Disability:IN's 2023 Employer of the Year. In addition, WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably as the company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

